Prescott National Forest's Wizard Rock Reappears

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 1, 2019 at 3:55 PM MST
wizard_rock.jpg
Prescott National Forest
/

Prescott National Forest officials say a one-ton boulder that went missing near Whitespar Highway was returned.

The Wizard Rock, a black boulder known for its distinct bands of white quartz, was found near its old location this morning.

It had been missing for several weeks.

“We are thrilled the Wizard Rock was returned, and are grateful that whoever took it was conscientious enough to give it back to the public," Sarah Clawson, district ranger for the Bradshaw Ranger District said in a release. "National Forests provide so many benefits to the American people, and when something like this happens, it highlights the intrinsic value of natural beauty in all its forms.”

The media release announcing the boulder's return says forest officials are considering moving the rock to another location.

Tags

crime, Prescott National Forest, public lands, nature
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
