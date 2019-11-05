Elections Held In Parts Of Arizona On November 5

Its election day in parts of Arizona. Voters in Page are casting ballots on a tax levy for the local hospital district. It’s a ballot-by-mail only election and there will be no polling places today in Page.

Here's a list of locations to drop off voted ballots or to get a replacement ballot for the Page election in Coconino County: Page City Hall, 697 Vista Ave, Page • LeChee Chapter House, LeChee • Coconino County General Services Building, 110 E Cherry Ave, Flagstaff (white ballot drop box near the flagpole) up to 7:00 pm on Election Day.

Meanwhile, Voters in Tucson will elect a new mayor and some city council members today. There are also some school bond issues on the ballot in Pima county.

Voters in Tucson are deciding the fate of a ballot measure that would make Tucson Arizona’s only “Sanctuary City.” Supporters of “Proposition 205” say a victory would send the message to immigrants that they're valued and protected.

It comes amid fierce anger over President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The measure aims to put new restrictions on when police can inquire about immigration status or cooperate with federal law enforcement.

The Democratic Tucson City Council strongly opposes the sanctuary initiative.

Mayor Jonathan Rothschild says the city already has strong protections for immigrants. He worries it would endanger state and federal funding.

Both supporters and opponents agree the measure is likely to end up in court if it's approved.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.