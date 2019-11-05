Yavapai County Sheriff Announces Upcoming Retirement
Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher announced he will not seek another term, and will retire from the force at the end of 2020.
Mascher is in his second four-year term as sheriff. He began with the law enforcement agency in 1983 as a volunteer reserve deputy.
"As I have said many times, you are only as good as the people around you, and this has been the case throughout my time as Sheriff," Mascher said in a press release. "There are currently many outstanding staff members in leadership roles, and I am confident they will continue the progress we have made to serve the citizens of Yavapai County."
Voters will get a chance to choose his successor in November 2020.