KNAU and Arizona News

Yavapai County Sheriff Announces Upcoming Retirement

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 5, 2019 at 4:09 PM MST
sheriff_mascher_portrait_crop.jpg
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
/

Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher announced he will not seek another term, and will retire from the force at the end of 2020.

Mascher is in his second four-year term as sheriff. He began with the law enforcement agency in 1983 as a volunteer reserve deputy.

 
"As I have said many times, you are only as good as the people around you, and this has been the case throughout my time as Sheriff," Mascher said in a press release. "There are currently many outstanding staff members in leadership roles, and I am confident they will continue the progress we have made to serve the citizens of Yavapai County."

Voters will get a chance to choose his successor in November 2020.

 

