Coconino County Selects New Superintendent Of Schools

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has selected Dr. Tommy Lewis as the new Superintendent of Schools. Lewis’ appointment was confirmed by the board Tuesday and he begins work on November 18th.

He will replace Dr. Risha VanderWey, who began serving as the Tuba City School District Superintendent in August.

Lewis’ Term will run through December 31, 2020. A primary and general election will be held in 2020 for a new term beginning in 2021.

Lewis has served as the Superintendent of Schools for the Navajo Nation Department of Dine’ Education since 2015.

He has more than 30 years of experience in education as the President of Dine’ College on the Navajo Nation and Northwest Indian College in Washington.

He was also the Superintendent of Greyhills Academy High School and Associate Superintendent and Principal for the Coconino County Accommodation School District.