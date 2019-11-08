© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

American Visitors To Mexico Urged To Use Caution In Wake Of Violence South Of Border

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press/KNAU Staff
Published November 8, 2019 at 5:56 AM MST
An unusual string of violent events south of Arizona's border with Mexico has sparked travel warnings by American authorities.

Unaccustomed to the kind of violence long seen along some parts of the Texas-Mexico border, frequent border crossers in Arizona say they'll now think twice about traveling after dark and will confine themselves to busy commercial areas.

The precautions follow a fatal border shootout and the killing farther south of three women and six children in an ambush by cartel gunmen.

In addition, authorities discovered at least 42 bodies and skeletons last month in pits near Puerto Penasco, or Rocky Point.

Since April, the U.S. State Department has suggested that U.S. citizens reconsider travel plans to Sonora, calling it a key location for the drug trade and human trafficking.

