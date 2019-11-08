Arizona Opens Trade Office In Israel To Boost Investment Opportunities

Governor Doug Ducey has announced the opening of Arizona’s first trade and investment office in Israel.

The new office, a part of the Arizona Commerce Authority, is located in Tel Aviv and creates a platform for businesses in both countries to increase international trade and foreign direct investment opportunities.

In 2015, Governor Ducey became the first Arizona governor to lead a trade mission to Israel. Last year, imports and exports between Arizona and Israel totaled more than $460 million, which is more than twice the volume since 2010. Currently, 20 Israeli-owned companies are operating in Arizona in aerospace and defense, business and financial services and technology and innovation.

The Arizona Commerce Authority has selected David Ya’ari, an entrepreneur and business leader with an extensive background in technology and finance, to lead the Tel Aviv office full-time. The office was funded in the fiscal year 2020 budget approved by the Arizona State Legislature.