Veterans Day Parades And Events Around Arizona 2019

Arizona will observe Veterans Day with a variety of events across the state Monday, November 11.

In Flagstaff, there will be a ceremony and celebration at the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. It’s happening at 1200 N. Beaver Street.

The 2019 Veterans Day Parade is taking place in Prescott from 10:30 to 1 p.m. at Courthouse Plaza at 120 S. Cortez Street.

The Sedona Veterans Day Tribute gets underway at noon at 735 Jordan Road, Sedona.

Prescott Fire Department is hosting a Veterans Day event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fire House 74 at 2747 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, Arizona.

A Veterans Day dinner is being held Monday evening 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post #25 at 480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood, Arizona.

Veterans can shoot for free from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Timberline Firearms and Training in Flagstaff.

There’s a Veterans Day Yoga benefit class in Flagstaff Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at The Yoga Experience located at 1071 E Old Canyon Court #200, Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Phoenix Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in central Phoenix.

Another parade happens in Phoenix at the North Phoenix Baptist Church from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s Veterans Day Weekend at Old Tucson from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Kinney Road, Tucson.

A Veterans Day parade takes place in Tempe starting at 8 a.m. at 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe.

The Apache Junction Veterans Day parade is set to take place starting at 9:30 to noon in downtown Apache Junction.

The Tohono O’odham Veterans Day Parade happens in Sells, Arizona from 9 a.m. to noon.