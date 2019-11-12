© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Mexican Official: Arrests Made In Killings Of U.S. Citizens

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 12, 2019 at 5:27 AM MST
(AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Mexico's top security official says arrests have been made in last week's killings of nine U.S. women and children by suspected cartel gunmen in northern Mexico.

Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo is not saying how many people have been arrested or giving any information on what organization they belong to. His department did not respond to requests for further information Monday.

The ambush happened last week in the Mexican state of Sonora.

Authorities suspect Mexican drug cartel hit men carried out the attack.

The victims were dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, members of Mormon offshoot communities in northern Mexico not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

