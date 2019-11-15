© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Skunk Found In Flagstaff Area Tests Positive For Rabies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 15, 2019 at 1:59 PM MST
Coconino County authorities say a Flagstaff-area skunk tested positive for rabies.

The skunk was found northwest of the city in the Baderville community.

A Coconino County Health and Human Services release says there are no reports of the animal encountering any humans or domestic animals.

County health officials say there are certain precautions that can be taken to protect against rabies. They include avoiding wildlife especially if it is acting oddly, keeping pets on a leash and away from wild animals, reporting animals that are acting oddly and seeking immediate attention after direct contact with wildlife.

 
 

