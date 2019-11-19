Soaking Storms Moving Into Arizona And Could Drop Snow At Higher Elevations

Flash flood watches have been issued for much of Arizona as soaking rain showers and thunderstorms move in from the south this morning while higher elevations in the north, east and south may receive snow starting Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service says a wet and cold weather pattern from a series of storm systems are expected to provide much of Arizona with a few inches of rain and possibly up to more than a foot of snow at elevations above eight-thousand feet by Thursday night.

Flash flood watches are in effect starting at one o’clock Tuesday afternoon for southern and central Arizona and winter weather watches go into effect for north-central and the white mountains of central-eastern Arizona Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.

The storm systems are expected to move out early Friday morning…with sunshine and drier conditions expected by the weekend.