Bomb Threat Closes Hwy 179 In Village Of Oak Creek

**Update**

Authorities re-opened State Route 179, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Release. No explosives were found inside the vehicle.

A bomb threat at the Chase Bank in the Village of Oak Creek has caused the closure of State Route 179 at Verde Valley School Road.

A man walked into the bank branch in the 6600 block of Highway 179 and claimed he had a bomb in a van that was parked outside.

The building was eventually evacuated, and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to subdue the man.

His orange van continue to sit in the bank’s parking lot, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Bomb Detail will take over the situation.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is not offering an alternate route around the closure.