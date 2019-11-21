Mohave County Authorities Looking For Missing Topock Teen

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager who is missing.

Justice Bowers is a 17-year-old who was last seen at her residence in Topock on Monday.

She’s described as being 5'2" and 115 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

She allegedly left her home in the middle of the night, and may be in the company of her boyfriend Joseph Gonzalez who lives in Mesa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753 or via its toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.



