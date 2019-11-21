Phoenix Library Steps Up Security In Wake Of Gun Incidents

The main library in Phoenix is stepping up security after recent incidents involving guns wielded at patrons and workers and firearms found in the building.

The incidents include a January struggle between library employees and a man who pulled a gun on them inside an elevator at Burton Barr Central Library and the discovery more recently of a duffel bag containing three loaded guns in a bathroom.

City Librarian Rita Hamilton says a uniformed police officer will be stationed at Burton Barr full time and that officials are strongly considering the addition of metal detectors.

Hamilton says safety and security of patrons and staff is the administration’s top priority.

The library also has restricted access to the third floor, where the library system’s administration is located.