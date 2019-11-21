Storm Systems Continue To Drop Rain And Snow Across Arizona

It will be another stormy day across much of Arizona Thursday with scattered rain showers and snow flurries on and off again through the evening hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Yavapai and Gila Counties thru seven o'clock Thursday night.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Grand Canyon and the Mogollon Rim country through seven this evening.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 11 o'clock Thursday night for the White Mountains.

Parts of northern Arizona and the White Mountains along the Mogollon Rim could see an additional 2 to 5" of snow accumulations at elevations above 6,500 feet Thursday.

Thursday afternoon high temperatures will stay in the 30’s and 40’s across much of the northland.

Travel on local roads, highways and interstates will be slow moving across much of the northland during the storm activity.

Snowplows are out in force clearing the roads as quickly as possible. Watch out for standing water on roads and highways. Roads could be icy and slick with snow at the highest elevations of northern Arizona.

The storm systems are expected to slowly leave the state this evening and tonight. Friday will bring sunshine and drier conditions but still cold with Friday afternoon highs returning to the upper 30’s to the 40’s and 50’s across northern Arizona. Sunny with gradual warming this weekend.