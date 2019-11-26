© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Highway To North Rim Closes Early Due To Approaching Storm

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 26, 2019 at 12:24 PM MST
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — An approaching storm forecast to dump heavy snow in the region has accelerated the seasonal closing of the highway to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon by a few days.

 

  The Arizona Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced the closure of State Route 67, a 43-mile (69-kilometer) paved route between U.S. 89A at Jacob Lake and the North Rim.

The National Weather Service forecasts 27-35 inches (69-89 centimeters) of snow will fall on the North Rim from Wednesday night through Saturday morning.

SR 67 normally closes Dec. 1 but it can close earlier when weather conditions warrant.

It reopens in the spring, usually around mid-May.

