National Park Service Seeks Public Input On Backcountry Management At Wupatki

The National Park Service is seeking public comments through January 2020 on back country planning for Wupatki National Monument at Flagstaff.

Currently, public access to Wupatki’s backcountry is limited to protect monument resources from unacceptable impacts, such as vandalism and artifact collection. National Park Service staff and volunteers lead small groups of 15 people or smaller into several areas of the national monument on a seasonal basis.

Anyone can submit comments at the National Park Service Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/wupa

The National Park Service also has scheduled an open house in Flagstaff on January 16th from 5:30-7:30pm at Flagstaff High School Commons to gather public comments and respond to questions.

Wupatki was established as a national monument in 1924 to protect archeological sites such as Wupatki and Citadel Pueblos.