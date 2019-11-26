Thanksgiving Day Snow Storm Could Hinder Holiday Travel In Parts Of Arizona

Snow shoveling drives and sidewalks will be a part of the Thanksgiving holiday for many people across northern Arizona.

In an updated forecast issued Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said a potentially powerful storm is expected to dump anywhere between 1 to 2 feet of fresh snow at elevations above 6,000 feet starting early Thursday morning with steady snowfall anticipated throughout the day.

Snow levels may dip to 4,500 feet across northern Arizona by early Friday. The snow level could drop to elevations at 3,000 feet by mid-morning Friday.

Steady rains are expected Thursday and Friday across the lower elevations of Arizona.

Forecasters say the storm system that will cover much of the American West will gradually move out of the area by Friday afternoon and evening.

Sunny, slightly warmer, but still cold conditions are anticipated for the weekend.

Some low elevation flooding is possible south of the Mogollon Rim in Yavapai and northern Gila Counties--mainly within existing waterways.

Strong south through southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph on Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will lead to some blowing and drifting snow Thursday through Friday night.