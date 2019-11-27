ADOT: Closures Of Parts Of 2 Highways Likely Due To Storm

State officials say long stretches of two interstate highways in northern Arizona’s high country will likely be closed between late Thursday and early Friday because of expected heavy snowfall from an incoming storm.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says Interstate 17 for 40 miles south of Flagstaff and Interstate 40 for 185 miles between Winslow on the east and U.S. 93 on the west likely will be closed until the snowfall lets up and the routes can be plowed.

The department also said Wednesday that additional highway closures also may be necessary.

The National Weather Service forecasts that Flagstaff will receive up to 2 feet (0.6 meter) of snow from the storm and has predicted “difficult to impossible travel conditions” Thanksgiving evening into Friday.