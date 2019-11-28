Convicted Felon Octogenarian Faces March 2 Trial In Tucson Bank Robbery

An 82-year-old man is scheduled to go on trial in March on a bank robbery charge stemming from a January 2018 holdup of a Tucson credit union. Robert Krebs has pleaded not guilty to the federal charge in the robbery at a branch of Pyramid Federal Credit Union.

Krebs has spent time behind bars in the past for stealing from banks over the decades. He served more than 30 years in prison for a 1981 robbery in Florida and was sentenced to three years in prison after a 1966 conviction in Chicago for embezzling $72,000 from a bank where he worked as a teller. He served another 17 years in Arizona for theft and armed robbery convictions dating back to 1980.

He was released from prison in 2017, six months before the Tucson robbery.