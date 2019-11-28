© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Injured Hiker Whose Rescue Went Viral To Sue City Of Phoenix

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 28, 2019 at 3:41 PM MST
A 74-year-old hiker whose rescue from a Phoenix mountain mesmerized social media intends to sue.

The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that Katalin Metro filed a $2 million notice of claim against the city of Phoenix.

A claim is a precursor to a lawsuit.

According to the documents, Metro’s attorneys say she suffered physical, emotional and psychological injuries from the June 4 rescue when the basket she was being airlifted in began spinning out of control.

Metro’s attorneys say firefighters failed to reasonably execute the operation.

City spokesman Matthew Heil confirmed the city had received the claim.

The Phoenix Fire Department declined to comment on pending litigation.

Her attorney, K. Thomas Slack, describes how Metro injured her left arm, hip and nose during a hike with her husband and declined helicopter transport.

She says she feared for her life when the stretcher was spinning.

Associated Press
