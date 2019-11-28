© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Snowy Weather Increases Need For Homeless Shelter Services In Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published November 28, 2019 at 5:28 AM MST
The city of Flagstaff is working with Flagstaff Shelter Services to provide a warm place to stay for people who may otherwise be stuck outdoors during the Thanksgiving snowstorm.

The overflow shelter for families experiencing homelessness opened November first. The effort involves local faith-based congregations who will help identify families in need of shelter. The program provides 177 beds each night annually for people in the Flagstaff area.

Shelter program officials say the cold weather increases the need for supplies at Flagstaff Shelter Services, including toilet paper, socks, large black trash bags, hats, gloves, and coats and volunteers are always needed.

To get involved, anyone can email Flagstaff Shelter at hello@flagshelter.org.

