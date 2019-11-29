© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Snow Storm Causes State Of Emergency In Tusayan

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 29, 2019 at 4:47 PM MST
Grand Canyon South Rim Chamber and Visitors Bureau
The town of Tusayan has declared a state of emergency due to recent storms.

A release from the town estimates roughly 1,000 residents and tourists in the town are without power or heat due to the recent storm.

It also says many roads remain impassable after the area received almost two feet of snow in the past 13 hours.

The American Red Cross has established an emergency shelter at the horace Albright Training Center in Grand Canyon National Park.

Shuttle rides are available for those who need to be picked up by calling (928) 638-7302.

 

