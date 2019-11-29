Storm Leaves Thousands In Northern Arizona Without Power

A powerful storm has knocked out power for thousands of people in Northern Arizona.

Arizona Public Service's outage map shows issues in the Prescott area, Grand Canyon National Park, Pine, Happy Jack and in communities on the outskirts of Flagstaff and Williams, .

APS estimates it will have electricity back on in most places by 6:00 Friday.

The utility notes that The Red Cross opened an emergency warming station at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley in Yavapai County.

Grand Canyon National Park says all non-emergency staff have been dismissed for the day.

The park also says it was forced to evacuate the Indian Gardens Campground this morning due to falling tree limbs.



