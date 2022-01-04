Arizona reports more than 7,000 new COVID cases as omicron drives a renewed surge

Arizona on Tuesday reported more than 7,200 new known cases of COVID-19 and 154 additional deaths.

It’s the fourth time in five days that officials reported more than 7,000 additional daily infections and comes as cases statewide have skyrocketed because of the omicron variant.

The Department of Health Services Monday confirmed the highest number of new daily infections since last January’s pandemic high.

Hospitalizations also increased for a third straight day and just 7% of intensive care beds were available statewide.

Fifty-five percent of the state’s total population has now been fully vaccinated against COVID.