Snow play creates traffic headaches over holiday weekend

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says it received a significant number of calls regarding snow play and its impacts on traffic over the holidays.

On New Year’s Day weekend deputies responded to more than 80 such calls, many of which involved illegally parked cars along Highway 180 in Flagstaff as well as in Bellemont, Kachina Village, Baderville and elsewhere.

Five vehicles were towed over the weekend and more than 90 citations were issued with several warnings given to drivers.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies witnessed numerous public safety issues caused by overcrowding and unsafe parking and often encountered hundreds of vehicles parked for snow play when responding to calls.

Officials say parking enforcement is challenging because of limited staffing. They urge all visitors to follow laws and respect private property.