KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona virus hospitalizations increase, also deaths, cases

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 5, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST
COVID-19 Test
John Minchillo/AP
/
AP
A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved faster testing protocols as the viral outbreak continues to spread worldwide. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Arizona's COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for the fourth straight day as the state’s seven-day rolling averages for virus cases and deaths increased over the past two weeks.

There were 2,555 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds statewide as of Tuesday.

That's up from 2,283 on Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard reported 61 additional COVID-19 deaths and 7,749 additional confirmed cases.

Arizona's rolling average of daily deaths rose from 71 on Dec. 20 to 75 on Monday while the rolling average of daily new cases more than doubled from nearly 3,000 to over 7,000 during the same period.

KNAU and Arizona News COVID-19Arizonapublic health
