KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 5, 2022 at 6:48 AM MST
COVID

The Navajo Nation reported 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths for at least the second consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the number of cases on the Navajo Nation since the pandemic began to 41,779 including 87 delayed reported cases. The death roll remains at 1,590.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the omicron variant was detected in the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation this week.

Based on cases from Dec. 17-30, the Navajo Department of Health has issued an advisory for 42 communities due to uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

KNAU and Arizona News COVID-19Navajo NationOmicron variant
Associated Press
