Suspect fatally shot in Paulden after injuring 2 other men

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say one man is dead and two others injured after a shooting stemming from a domestic dispute in Paulden.

Deputies were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after a suspect reportedly assaulted his brother with a hammer and then robbed a store and assaulted the manager.

Authorities say the man then drove to the Paulden Community Center where he allegedly threatened the occupants with a gun. Sheriff’s deputies and Chino Valley police officers found the suspect near a train trestle near State Route 89.

Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement, the suspect reportedly raised his gun to the officers and he was fatally shot by police. The name of the man wasn’t immediately released.