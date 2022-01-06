Armed woman killed by police inside Prescott bank after allegedly threatening employees

Authorities say an armed woman has been shot and killed inside a bank in Prescott after reportedly threatening employees.

A police department statement said the woman was fatally shot late Wednesday but did not provide any further identifying information.

The statement said an officer responding to a report of an armed suspect threatening employees “located the suspect inside the bank,” resulting in the fatal shooting.

The suspect was treated on the scene for gunshot injuries and was later transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced death. The officer was not injured.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.