Election "audit" contractor Cyber Ninjas faces hefty fines if public records aren't turned over

The contractor that led Arizona Republicans' partisan election review is facing fines of $50,000 a day if the firm doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to so-called “audit.”

The judge in the case on Thursday found Cyber Ninjas in contempt for its failure to turn over documents in response to a lawsuit filed by The Arizona Republic newspaper.

It's one of two suits seeking Cyber Ninjas records under Arizona transparency laws.

A lawyer for Cyber Ninjas says the company is insolvent and has laid off all employees including former CEO Doug Logan.

The company maintains it is a private company that isn't subject to the public records law, but courts have disagreed.