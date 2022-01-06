© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Election "audit" contractor Cyber Ninjas faces hefty fines if public records aren't turned over

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 6, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST
media_f12d040dcc044faea63583a2134332bbElection_2020_Cyber_Ninjas_18200.jpeg
AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, FIle
/

The contractor that led Arizona Republicans' partisan election review is facing fines of $50,000 a day if the firm doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to so-called “audit.”

The judge in the case on Thursday found Cyber Ninjas in contempt for its failure to turn over documents in response to a lawsuit filed by The Arizona Republic newspaper.

It's one of two suits seeking Cyber Ninjas records under Arizona transparency laws.

A lawyer for Cyber Ninjas says the company is insolvent and has laid off all employees including former CEO Doug Logan.

The company maintains it is a private company that isn't subject to the public records law, but courts have disagreed.

