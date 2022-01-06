Flagstaff Mayor says he's tested positive for COVID-19

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced Wednesday morning on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that in light of the announcement, Deasy’s attendance of Tuesday night’s city council meeting has earned rebuffs from other councilmembers.

“There was no reason for me to believe that yesterday I was positive,” Deasy Tweeted. He said he took an at-home COVID-19 test before entering council chambers and it came back negative.

The mayor said he self-tests a couple of times a week and reports he is currently asymptomatic.

