Page High School senior among Flinn Scholarship finalists

Published January 6, 2022 at 5:25 PM MST
Kaya Dickson
Steven Law/Page Unified School District
/
Page High School senior Kaya Dickson in Buckskin Gultch

A senior at Page High School has been chosen as a finalist for the Flinn Scholarship. The Lake Powell Chronicle reports Kaya Dickson was one of more than a thousand students from Arizona to apply for this year’s prestigious award.

Dickson and the other 38 candidates will go through an extensive interview process beginning in March.

The Flinn Foundation will announce the 20 scholarship recipients in April. Dickson, a violin player, plans to attend Northern Arizona University to study music education and performance. The Flinn Scholarship provides more than $120,000 for tuition, housing, meals and study abroad.

