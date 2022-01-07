Arizona high court explains why it tossed budget bills

The Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature’s argument that it alone can decide whether laws it enacts pass constitutional muster fell flat at the Arizona Supreme Court.

The high court on Thursday reminded lawmakers about a landmark 1803 U.S. Supreme Court decision saying courts do in fact interpret whether laws violate the constitution.

The reference to Marbury v. Madison came in an opinion where the court explained why it threw out school mask mandates and a host of other provisions that lawmakers packed into unrelated budget bills in violation of the state constitution.

Lawmakers are likely to try to pass the measures as separate laws when they return for the 2022 session next week.