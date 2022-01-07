© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Endangered Mexican gray wolf found dead in northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST
Mexican-wolf.gif
Arizona Game and Fish Department
/
A collared endangered Mexican gray wolf in the wild. Federal wildlife officials say another Mexican wolf that school children had dubbed Anubis that had been roaming around northern Arizona has been found dead.

Federal wildlife officials say an endangered Mexican gray wolf that had been roaming around northern Arizona has been found dead.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed Friday that the male wolf was killed sometime last weekend.

Authorities said the incident is under investigation and they declined to release any additional information.

Environmentalists were dismayed. The wolf had returned to the Flagstaff area at the end of October.

In August, Arizona wildlife officials relocated it about 200 miles to the southeast within the boundaries of the wolf recovery area set by federal officials.

The northern boundary is set at Interstate 40.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsMexican Gray WolvesEndangered SpeciesU.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceLocal NewsArizona Game and Fish Department
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press