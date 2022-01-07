© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff City Council returns to virtual meetings as COVID-19 surges

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM MST
The Flagstaff City Council will return to meeting virtually for the next three weeks because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

The Flagstaff City Council will return to meeting virtually for the next three weeks because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. The council will move its meetings online Jan. 11, 18 and 25 with no in-person attendance at City Hall.

It comes after Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said on Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID.

On Twitter, the mayor wrote his symptoms so far are mild. City council meetings can be streamed on the city’s website and written comments can be submitted via email to council@flagstaffaz.gov.

The council will reevaluate its meeting format on Jan. 25 and share further information then.

KNAU STAFF
