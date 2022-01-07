© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating missing 13-year-old siblings

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 7, 2022 at 7:34 AM MST
Lileth and Mika James
Navajo Police Department
/

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children believed to have been taken by their biological mother.

Authorities say 13-year-olds Lileth and Mika James were taken from their grandmother’s home in Cameron on the Navajo Nation by their mother, Dezbah Kimberlee Bahee. The grandmother is the children’s legal guardian.

They may be in the Flagstaff or Phoenix area, possibly traveling in a green Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or well-being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District at 928-283-3111, or dial 911.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsMISSING PERSONNavajo Police