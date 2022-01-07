Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating missing 13-year-old siblings

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children believed to have been taken by their biological mother.

Authorities say 13-year-olds Lileth and Mika James were taken from their grandmother’s home in Cameron on the Navajo Nation by their mother, Dezbah Kimberlee Bahee. The grandmother is the children’s legal guardian.

They may be in the Flagstaff or Phoenix area, possibly traveling in a green Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or well-being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District at 928-283-3111, or dial 911.