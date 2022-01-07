© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Phoenix among those voluntarily losing Colorado River water

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST
The city of Phoenix has outlined what it will contribute voluntarily to a regional plan to shore up a reservoir that delivers Colorado River water to three states and Mexico.

The river already can't provide seven Western states what they were promised a century ago.

Phoenix, the nation's fifth largest city, is among entities that will pitch in to fulfill the so-called 500+ Plan.

City officials say they'll leave some water in Lake Mead that straddles the Arizona-Nevada border instead of storing it underground as planned.

The plan will be implemented as Arizona, Nevada and Mexico are forced to endure their first-ever mandatory cuts from the river.

