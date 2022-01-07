© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

TSA shuts 2 of 4 checkpoints at PHX airport due to COVID-19 staffing shortage

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 7, 2022 at 7:53 AM MST
The federal Transportation Security Administration on Friday temporarily closed two of four security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's largest terminal due to staffing shortages because of COVID-19.

Airport and TSA officials said Thursday in a joint statement that the closures of the Terminal Four’s B and D checkpoints could extend wait times for departing passengers up to 30 minutes.

While the statement didn’t say when the two closed checkpoints will reopen, it said Terminal Four’s A and C checkpoints will remain open and that there are no anticipated impacts to the security checkpoint at Terminal Three.

Associated Press
