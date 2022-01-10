© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona sees 13,937 new virus cases, more hospitalizations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST
A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a COVID-19 testing site near All City Stadium Dec. 30, 2021, in southeast Denver.

Arizona health officials report COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in a surge that’s been going since New Year’s Day.

The state coronavirus dashboard found Monday that 2,765 patients are hospitalized for confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

The state Department of Health Services again pleaded on its social media for people to get vaccinated and boosted to help free up hospitals.

Arizona also reported 13,937 new cases but no additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to nearly 1.5 million.

The death toll remains 24,773.

Meanwhile, the University of Arizona plans to resume in-person instruction on Wednesday.

KNAU and Arizona NewsCOVID-19public healthArizona
Associated Press
