AZ COVID-19 case update for January 10, 2022: most cases in a year reported Saturday

Arizona has reported 88 deaths from COVD-19, while virus-related hospitalizations continue to climb. The state on Saturday also reported over 16,500 additional confirmed infections, the most in a year.

The spread of the omicron variant has resulted in lines of cars on streets near testing sites statewide.

Though early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, hospitals remain crowded.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona increased for the seventh straight day, with nearly 2,600 virus patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases tripled over the past two weeks from 2,945.6 on Dec. 23 to 9,091.6 on Thursday.

The Navajo Nation has reported 220 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths related to the virus.

Tribal officials say the number of confirmed cases on the vast reservation since the pandemic began now total 42,887 as of Saturday including 45 delayed reported cases. The known death toll stands at 1,593.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says cases of the omicron variant are much higher in border towns and cities located off the Navajo Nation.

Nez also says that COVID-19 vaccines are highly-effective in pushing back on the symptoms and reducing the chances of being hospitalized.