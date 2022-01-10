© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
AZ health care provider says some COVID-19-positive staff can keep working

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 10, 2022 at 6:19 AM MST
Nurse comforting patient in hospital

A major health care provider in Arizona will allow employees who are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms or are asymptomatic to keep working at its hospitals and facilities.

Because of the omicron variant’s rapid spread in Maricopa County and in anticipation of an continued increase, Dignity Health officials said they have enacted the “third tier” of the federal guidelines for health care workers with the coronavirus.

However, those employees would need to wear an N-95 mask for 10 days after they tested positive.

Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 69 more deaths and 15,850 additional confirmed infections.

