Ducey calls for $1 billion water plant in state of the state

Gov. Doug Ducey wants to set aside $1 billion to remove the salt from sea water and bring it to Arizona.

The Republican governor outlined the proposal for a major legacy project during his eighth and final state of the state address on Monday.

Ducey enters his final year with the state seeing a big budget surplus.

That's a major turnaround from his first speech to lawmakers in 2015 when he faced a $1 billion deficit.

Ducey also called for lawmakers to expand school choice, authorize a state-funded border wall and pay for a larger police presence along the border.