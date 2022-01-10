© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey to deliver final state of the state address

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 10, 2022 at 6:04 AM MST
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is set to deliver his eighth and final state of the state address. He plans to focus on education, border security and water, according to his office.

Monday's speech from the Republican kicks off the Legislature's yearly session and lays out the governor's priorities for new legislation.

Ducey said in an interview last week that he’s not slowing down as his term comes to an end. He's facing a much better financial picture than he did in 2015 when he came into office and was faced with a $1 billion deficit.

Ducey says he plans to “swing for the fences” and lay out a big policy agenda.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
