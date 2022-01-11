CDC report looks at risk factors in breakthrough cases of fully vaccinated people

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looks at risk factors in COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people.

The report says breakthrough cases that lead to severe outcomes are extremely rare and that nearly all individuals who experience issues have at least one risk factor including advanced age, suppressed immune system or chronic disease.

The CDC report went on to say that in the extraordinarily rare instance of a breakthrough case resulting in death, several risk factors are generally involved.

Among more than 1.2 million fully vaccinated adults in the study, just 327 were hospitalized due to COVID-19, 189 experienced severe outcomes and 36 died from the virus.