Flagstaff's annual Point in Time Count documents number of unsheltered people at a given moment

Flagstaff’s annual Point in Time Count will take place later this month. The event documents the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness at a single point in time across the country.

Local data collected during the count measures progress at local and national levels related to unsheltered individuals and helps raise awareness about the challenges they face.

The data is shared at the local, state and national level to determine funding for homeless services throughout Coconino County.

The count is set for January 26th. It’s a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mobile outreach teams will conduct surveys at libraries and other locations throughout the Flagstaff. Each person who completes the survey will receive a hygiene kit or snack pack and five dollars in Better Bucks.