© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Former PHX assessor loses appeal in illegal adoption case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM MST
rick_bowmer_ap__paul_petersen_.jpeg
Rick Bowmer | Associated Press
/

A former Arizona politician in prison for running an illegal adoption scheme in three states involving women from the Marshall Islands has lost an appeal of one of his sentences.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a six-year sentence given in Arkansas to Paul Petersen, a Republican who served as metro Phoenix’s assessor for six years and also worked as an adoption attorney.

Prosecutors said Petersen illegally paid women to come to the U.S. to give up their babies in at least 70 adoptions cases in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas.

In all, Petersen was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Arizona and Arkansas. He also was convicted in Utah.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona Newsarizona news
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press