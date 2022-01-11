Neo-Nazi sentenced to prison for threatening journalists, Jewish activists in Arizona and other states

A Neo-Nazi who helped lead a campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

A jury convicted Kaleb Cole in September of having sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and employees of the Anti-Defamation League in Arizona, Washington state, and Florida.

A Seattle U.S. District Judge handed down the sentence Tuesday after hearing from victims, including one who described picking up toys from her yard before fleeing to a hotel so that Cole and his followers would not know she had a daughter.

The judge noted that Cole expressed no remorse for his actions.