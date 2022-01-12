© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Wednesday statewide COVID-19 infection numbers among highest of the pandemic

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM MST
COVID-19 Test
John Minchillo/AP
/
AP
A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved faster testing protocols as the viral outbreak continues to spread worldwide. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Arizona Health officials Wednesday reported one of the highest-ever COVID-19 daily case totals recorded during the pandemic.

They say 18,783 additional infections were confirmed along with six more deaths from the virus.

Cases throughout Arizona have shot up since late December as the highly transmissible omicron variant has driven a surge nationwide.

COVID hospitalizations in the state have also been on the rise in recent days and available intensive care beds continue to hover around 6%.

Since the beginning of January, statewide testing for the virus has also increased.

About 55% of Arizonans have now received at least two shots of COVID vaccine.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsCOVID-19ArizonaLocal NewsOmicron variant
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF