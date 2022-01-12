Wednesday statewide COVID-19 infection numbers among highest of the pandemic

Arizona Health officials Wednesday reported one of the highest-ever COVID-19 daily case totals recorded during the pandemic.

They say 18,783 additional infections were confirmed along with six more deaths from the virus.

Cases throughout Arizona have shot up since late December as the highly transmissible omicron variant has driven a surge nationwide.

COVID hospitalizations in the state have also been on the rise in recent days and available intensive care beds continue to hover around 6%.

Since the beginning of January, statewide testing for the virus has also increased.

About 55% of Arizonans have now received at least two shots of COVID vaccine.