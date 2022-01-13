AZ man among 11 indicted in federal court for seditious conspiracy related to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

An Arizona man is among nearly a dozen people indicted this week on charges connected to the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment Wednesday charging 11 defendants with seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol building.

According to court documents, Edward Vallejo, 63, was arrested Thursday morning in Phoenix. Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, was arrested in Texas. T

hey’re being charged for the first time in connection with events leading up to and including Jan. 6, 2021.