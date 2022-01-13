City of Flagstaff to make some site-specific safety adjustments as coronavirus cases surge

The Flagstaff City Council has approved a recommendation to remain in Phase 3 of the city’s pandemic re-entry plan during the current coronavirus surge, with some site-specific adjustments.

They include lowering the capacity limit at the Aquaplex pool during recreational swim times from 50 to 30, as well as cancelling all one-on-one swim lessons.

Masks will be required at all times at the Jay Lively Activity Center, including while in the stands, on the ice and during hockey games.

Computer sessions at both Flagstaff city libraries will be limited to one hour.

Members of the public and City Staff are required to wear a mask at all times while in City facilities. Those without a mask will be offered one so they can continue to conduct their business.

Those who refuse to wear a mask will be asked to leave and encouraged to reach out to City Staff by email or phone for discussion.